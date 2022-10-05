Seahawks underdogs again for Week 5 matchup with Saints

The Seahawks are better than anybody expected them to be this season. Still, they’re not getting much love from the oddsmakers. Heading into their Week 5 matchup with the Saints, they’ve been listed as 4.5-point underdogs by Tipico Sportsbook.

New Orleans is coming off another dramatic and hilarious loss to the Vikings, courtesy of a double-doinked miss by kicker Will Lutz from 61 yards out at the last second. The Saints played Minnesota in London, which would normally mean that they would have this week off but they elected to push their bye week back to later in the season. That could mean Seattle’s players will be a bit fresher having not had to adjust for travel.

Historically this series is pretty close but the Saints have won the last three meetings between these teams, though. The most recent one was last year, an ugly 13-10 win on Monday Night Football.

The big question here is whether the beleaguered Seahawks defense will face Jameis Winston or Andy Dalton. Winston missed last week with a back injury and his status for Sunday is up in the air for now. They were also missing Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas, so they could be very shorthanded offensively.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire