Seahawks' Tyler Lockett's recovery got unlikely assist: the rival 49ers

Almost two weeks ago, Seattle Seahawks receiver Tyler Lockett suffered a shin contusion in the team’s Monday night road game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Lockett’s injury was so bad that he wasn’t able to fly home with the rest of the Seahawks right after the game and spent two nights in a Bay Area hospital.

It turns out that it was the rival Niners that helped speed up his recovery.

49ers provided needed medical device

Via NFL.com, while at the hospital Lockett requested a Game Ready device. The machine is a revelation in sports medicine, able to offer iceless cold therapy, heat therapy and compression therapy.

But the hospital didn’t have one.

A little less than two weeks after terrible swelling from a shin bruise, Seattle's Tyler Lockett is expected to play on Sunday. (AP/John Froschauer)

So Lockett had his agent, Andrew Kessler, ask the 49ers if they had a Game Ready that he could use. At 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday morning, Kessler called members of the San Francisco front office to make the request, and two hours later members of the Niners training staff had brought one to Lockett.

A 49ers source told NFL.com that the health and safety of players comes first. Making the decision to help even easier is the fact that Lockett is a great person who is highly respected, even by his rivals.

The Game Ready machine helped Lockett’s severe swelling, and was able to help heal the contusion without the receiver having to get his leg cut open to drain it.

Lockett is expected to play on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

