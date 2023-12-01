Seahawks use two pass interference penalties to draw within 17-14

The Cowboys have had the ball three times and have scored three times. The Seahawks have had the ball three times and should have scored three times.

Neither team has punted.

Jason Myers missed a 42-yard field goal on the Seahawks' second possession, which is the only reason the game isn't tied 17-17. As it is, the Cowboys lead 17-14.

The Seahawks scored their second touchdown with 8:54 left in the second quarter on Zach Charbonnet's 1-yard run.

It completed a seven-play, 75-yard drive, with 53 yards coming on two Dallas pass interference penalties.

Rashaan Evans was penalized 40 yards when he hit Tyler Lockett before the ball arrived, and Stephon Gilmore was cited for a penalty in the end zone on Jaxon Smith-Njigba on a third-and-goal play from the Dallas 14.