Seahawks work out two free agent cornerbacks and a tight end

The Seahawks got a look at a few free agents today, with a clear eye on potentially adding more size to their beleaguered cornerback room.

These are the three players who worked out for Seattle on Tuesday.

CB Josh Shaw: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds

Shaw is the most experienced of the bunch. The Bengals selected him in the fourth round of the 2015 NFL draft. He’s appeared in 55 career games, posting one interception and seven passes defensed. Shaw allowed a 113.7 passer rating last season, playing four games each for the Chiefs and Bucs.

CB Simeon Thomas: 6-foot-3, 197 pounds

Thomas was a sixth-round pick by the Browns back in 2018. He has previously spent time on the Seahawks’ practice squad after they claimed him off waivers from Cleveland. He’s played 12 games – all for Washington – totaling eight tackles in limited action.

TE Ryan Izzo: 6-foot-5, 225 pounds

The Patriots picked Izzo in the seventh round of the 2018 draft. He’s caught 19 passes for 313 yards and a touchdown in 18 games. Seattle’s interest could mean Colby Parkinson (foot) will be out for a while longer.

