Breaking News:

Russell Wilson reportedly traded to Broncos in blockbuster move

Seahawks Twitter reacts to news of QB Russell Wilson trade to Denver

Liz Mathews
·2 min read
In this article:
Just before 11:00 a.m. PT on Tuesday morning, Seattle Seahawks fans were jolted out of their chairs by the news that starting quarterback Russell Wilson is on his way to the Denver Broncos.

According to multiple news outlets, the Seahawks and the Broncos have agreed in principle to a deal that sends Wilson to Denver in exchange for multiple first-round draft picks and players. MULTIPLE.

The trade is not finalized, of course, pending Wilson’s approval, a clean physical and the official start of the new league year.

While we wait for the exact numbers to be revealed, here’s a look at some of the tweets as the news first broke.

For more information, you can read our story here.

