Seahawks Twitter account gloats about first-place NFC West status over 49ers

Seahawks gloat about unexpected first-place status in viral tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

NFL football games are always difficult to predict, but no one forecasted the NFC West standings to look this way after Week 1.

The rebuilding Seattle Seahawks are in first place. And they are letting everyone know about it.

Seattle, the consensus choice to finish in the division's cellar in its first season without Russell Wilson under center in 10 years, welcomed the Denver Broncos' new quarterback back to Lumen Field with a shocking 17-16 upset Monday night.

The other three NFC West teams didn't have the same luck as Pete Carroll's club in Week 1.

The Los Angeles Rams were spanked by Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills 31-10 to open the NFL season last Thursday. Three days later, the 49ers got drenched and defeated by the Chicago Bears 19-10, and the Arizona Cardinals were humbled by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs 44-21.

Luckily, the 49ers can take things into their own hands in Week 2 when they host Seattle at 1:05 p.m. PT Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

San Francisco has won just two of its last 17 meetings against the Seahawks. But with Wilson now in the Mile High City and Geno Smith under center, the 49ers' path to victory should be a bit smoother.

Although, that's what the Broncos assumed as well.

