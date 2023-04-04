Seahawks take Tulane RB Tyjae Spears in Round 3 of this mock draft

With Rashaad Penny on the Eagles and Travis Homer with the Bears, the Seahawks will definitely be drafting at least one running back this year to boost their depth behind starter Ken Walker. While there are plenty of good backs to choose from, the most Seahawky RB prospect in the 2023 NFL draft is Tyjae Spears out of Tulane.

In a new three-round mock draft from Doug Farrar at Touchdown Wire, Spears comes off the board at No. 82 overall. Spears comes equipped with the prototypical build for a Seattle running back (he’s listed at 5-foot-10, 190 pounds), ability as a receiver and that all-important quality of delighting in grinding out extra yards after contact.

Spears is coming off a breakout Senior year, having totaled 19 touchdowns and 1,581 yards on 229 carries, which comes out to 6.9 yards per attempt. He added another 256 yards and two scores as a receiver.

Here’s a look at the highlights.

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire