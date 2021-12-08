Seahawks tryout 3 free agent linemen, cut 1 DB from practice squad

The Seahawks have several holes to fill on their roster – and that was before the news that Jamal Adams would miss the rest of the season due to a shoulder injury that will require surgery.

Yesterday, the team brought in three free agent linemen for tryouts and also waived one player from the practice squad. Here’s a review.

Released from practice squad: DB Elijah Benton

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

First up, former Browns defensive back Elijah Benton (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) has been released, opening up one spot on the practice squad. Benton played seven special teams snaps in one game last season for Cleveland but has not been on the field as of yet this year.

Tryout: OL Vadal Alexander

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks are a bit thin at OT after right tackle Brandon Shell suffered an injured shoulder against the 49ers. Seattle might look to Vadal Alexander (6-foot-5, 325 pounds) for some added depth. Alexander played his college ball at LSU and was a seventh-round pick by the Raiders in 2016. He hasn’t played in an NFL game since 2017, though.

Tryout: DT Tyler Clark

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks might also be looking to boost their depth along the interior of their defensive line. Tyler Clark (6-foot-4, 300 pounds) is a product of Georgia, where he posted 6.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for a loss in 47 games. He spent some time on the Chiefs’ practice squad earlier this season.

Tryout: NT Niles Scott

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle might also look to Niles Scott (6-foot-3, 320 pounds) for that DT help. Scott played sparingly in six games for the Bengals during the 2018 season. Since then, he’s been bouncing around the league, putting in time with the Bills, Raiders, Titans and Patriots.

1

1