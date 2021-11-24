Seahawks tryout 2 free agent DBs, use one practice squad protection

The Seattle Seahawks were relatively quiet to begin Week 12. Yesterday, the team worked out a pair of free agent defensive backs and used one of their four practice squad protections.

Here is a quick review of what Seattle got up to on Tuesday.

Tryout: DB Elijah Benton

Benton (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) is one of two DBs Seattle tried out on Tuesday. He played his college ball at Liberty, where he posted two interceptions and nine passes defensed in two seasons. Benton went undrafted and has only appeared in one NFL game with the Browns.

Tryout: DB Ken Webster

Webster (5-foot-11, 202 pounds) went to Mississippi, where he totaled three picks and 20 pass breakups in 37 games. The Patriots picked him in the seventh round of the 2019 draft but waived him before the season started and the Dolphins claimed him. Webster was on the field a fair amount for Miami’s defense, but San Francisco mostly had him on special teams last year.

Practice squad protection: G Phil Haynes

The Seahawks haven’t used their practice squad protections (each team is allowed four per week) much this season but this time was an exception to the rule. Guard Phil Haynes has been hit with the designation, meaning other teams won’t be able to sign him.

Analysis

Bringing in Benton and Webster for tryouts is likely related to the injuries for starting cornerbacks D.J. Reed and Tre Brown. Reed was ruled out this past week due to a groin injury, while Brown had to undergo season-ending surgery on his knee. Given their experience, if either one signs it will probably be for the practice squad.

As for Haynes, it’s possible this is a clue that one of the guards on the 53-man roster is banged up and he may be needed for extra depth. There’s no official word as of yet but we should learn more when the first injury report comes out later today.

