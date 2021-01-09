Seahawks, trying to force a pass to DK Metcalf, throw pick-six on great Rams gamble

The Los Angeles Rams didn’t score an offensive touchdown in Week 17. They won mostly because of a pick-six by the defense.

The Rams must like that blueprint.

The Seattle Seahawks were stunned by a pick-six by cornerback Darious Williams, who gambled on a receiver screen by Seattle and guessed right. Williams jumped a pass to DK Metcalf, stealing the pass from him and going the other way for a touchdown. That gave the Rams a 13-3 lead during Saturday’s wild-card game.

ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry pointed out how unusual the pick-six was.

Wild, Darious Williams: League wide, there were 784 screen passes targeting WRs this regular season and ZERO interceptions. That pick-six targeting DK Metcalf was a screen pass. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) January 9, 2021

It was a play call that might have come from Metcalf’s frustration. Metcalf didn’t have a catch at the time of the interception. Fox’s cameras showed him yelling on the sideline multiple times, presumably about not getting the ball. When the Seahawks tried to force the ball to him, the Rams saw it coming and took it the other way for a touchdown.

The Rams had offensive issues due to quarterback John Wolford’s injury and Jared Goff looking compromised due to thumb surgery less than two weeks ago. But the defense has been fantastic and came through again.

Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay was happy after a pick-six led to his team's first touchdown of the game. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund)

