Seahawks to try new uniform combo at home for first time vs. 49ers

Since NFL Network stated the 3-8 Seahawks are in “win-now mode” after signing Adrian Peterson, the team has been the laughingstock of the league.

This group may be really bad at winning football games right now but at least they can look good doing it. In Sunday’s game against the 49ers, the team will be debuting a new look at home: blue tops with gray pants.

Blue ⬆️ Wolf Grey ⬇️ Busting out the 🔥 uniform combo for the very first time at @lumenfield pic.twitter.com/Y5VFMJ48WB — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) December 3, 2021

Seattle has won 14 of its last 16 matchups with San Francisco.

Related

49ers TE George Kittle loves feeling the 'passion of hatred' from 12s

List