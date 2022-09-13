Seahawks troll Russell Wilson, Broncos with cartoon after Week 1 win

Tim Weaver
Last night’s win for the Seahawks might have been a bit personal. A lot of fans no doubt still have fond feelings for former QB Russell Wilson, but a number of team legends seem to have been thrilled by watching him lose to Seattle.

The official team account is chipping in with a bit of fun. Here’s a cartoon they shared featuring some easter eggs mocking Wilson and Denver’s dining scene.

Spicy stuff.

Speaking in his weekly radio bit on ESPN 710, coach Pete Carroll gave a wry answer when asked about why so many former players are celebrating the W.

The inevitable 30 for 30 on this era of Seahawks football is going to be something else.

Seahawks: 10 takeaways from their narrow Week 1 win over Russell Wilson's Broncos

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire

