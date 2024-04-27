Seahawks tried trading back up into the second round ‘multiple times’

If you were bored to tears and anxious for the Seattle Seahawks to finally get back on the clock last night as Round 2 unfolded you weren’t alone. According to Seattle general manager John Schneider, the team tried to move back up into the second round multiple times. However, they were unable to swing a deal as everyone they talked to wanted to make a pick.

To occupy themselves Schneider says the team thought about Leonard Williams, who they gave up their second-round pick for to the Giants.

GM John Schneider says #Seahawks tried to trade up multiple times into the second round, but everyone wanted to pick. Says they just kept trying to think about Leonard Williams that whole second round Seattle wasn’t picking. @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/NIyshDR5ro — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) April 27, 2024

Fortunately the Seahawks won’t need to move up today. After the Panthers make the first pick in Round 4 Seattle will be on the clock at No. 102.

Our best guess for that first pick is they will be targeting Boston College guard Christian Mahogany, setting themselves up for two potential long-term starters at those guard spots along with UConn’s Christian Haynes.

