Seahawks tried out 3 free agent linebackers, 2 others on Tuesday

The Seattle Seahawks remain pretty thin at the off-ball linebacker positions and are still searching for a solution. Yesterday, the team brought in three free agent linebackers for tryouts plus a couple of other players.

Here’s a brief look at who came in.

LB Tyrell Adams

Adams (6-foot-2, 230 pounds) played his college ball at West Georgia and then went undrafted. He got his first gig in the NFL with the then-Oakland Raiders in 2016. He played two seasons there, followed by three with the Texans. Last year he played for both the Jaguars and the 49ers. All together, Adams has appeared in 44 games, making 14 starts.

LB Nick Dzubnar

Dzubnar (6-foot-1, 240 pounds) is an experienced defender who came into the league in 2016 with the Chargers. He spent five years there, followed by two with the Titans. He’s appeared in 98 games so far but hasn’t gotten a start. Most of his career snaps (1,977) have been played on special teams.

LB Dorian O'Daniel

The last linebacker on the list is O’Daniel (6-foot-1, 217 pounds), who was a third-round pick by the Chiefs in the 2018 NFL draft. After playing at Clemson, he stayed four seasons in Kansas City, posting 58 combined tackles and three for a loss. O’Daniel is another mostly-special teams contributor.

RB Cullen Gillaspia

Gillaspia (6-foot-2, 235 pounds) was a seventh-round draft pick by the Texans in 2019. After two seasons in Houston, he moved on to the Giants last year, appearing in 15 games – again mostly putting in special teams work.

G Josh Seltzner

Seltzner (6-foot-4, 313 pounds) is an undrafted guard out of Wisconsin. Last season he was named AP first-team All-American and All-Big Ten first team by the coaches. He spent part of the offseason with the Colts but did not make their initial 53-man roster.

