Breaking News:

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (calf) ruled out for Sunday night game vs. Vikings

Seahawks’ trick play sets up another D.K. Metcalf touchdown

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Seahawks are pushing all the right buttons and getting whatever they want offensively against the Jaguars.

This trick play dialed up by Shane Waldron helped put Seattle into scoring position.

That led to this touchdown by D.K. Metcalf, his second of the game and eighth of the season.

Seattle leads 24-0 with five minutes to go in the third quarter.

List

One player each NFL team could trade before the deadline, from Xavien Howard to Brandon Aiyuk

Recommended Stories