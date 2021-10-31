Seahawks’ trick play sets up another D.K. Metcalf touchdown

The Seahawks are pushing all the right buttons and getting whatever they want offensively against the Jaguars.

This trick play dialed up by Shane Waldron helped put Seattle into scoring position.

It's the perfect day for some 𝙩𝙧𝙞𝙘𝙠𝙨 😏 📺: #JAXvsSEA on CBS pic.twitter.com/mRd2rNrqLh — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 31, 2021

That led to this touchdown by D.K. Metcalf, his second of the game and eighth of the season.

Seattle leads 24-0 with five minutes to go in the third quarter.

