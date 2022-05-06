Seahawks traveling more miles than any other NFL team in 2022

The Seahawks are the most geographically isolated team in the NFL and that comes with some disadvantages.

For proof, check out this list by Adam Schefter at ESPN, which shows Seattle will travel more miles (29,446) and cross more time zones (34) than any team in the league this year.

With the full NFL schedule being released Thursday night, here is a look at the teams that will travel the most miles and the most time zones this season, via @billsperos. The Steelers will travel the fewest miles and not leave the eastern time zone all season. pic.twitter.com/MAzxijyYAC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 6, 2022

At the other end, the Steelers are traveling the fewest miles (6,442) and won’t have to leave the eastern time zone even once.

Seems just a bit imbalanced.

