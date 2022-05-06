Seahawks traveling more miles than any other NFL team in 2022

Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
The Seahawks are the most geographically isolated team in the NFL and that comes with some disadvantages.

For proof, check out this list by Adam Schefter at ESPN, which shows Seattle will travel more miles (29,446) and cross more time zones (34) than any team in the league this year.

At the other end, the Steelers are traveling the fewest miles (6,442) and won’t have to leave the eastern time zone even once.

Seems just a bit imbalanced.

