Seahawks, Trail Blazers react as Tom Brady, Buccaneers best Chiefs in Super Bowl LV

Seahawks, Trail Blazers react as Tom Brady, Bucs best Chiefs in Super Bowl LV originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

Tom Brady is unquestionably the G.O.A.T. of football and he showed it on Sunday night in Super Bowl LV.

One year after parting ways with the New England Patriots, and joining Bruce Arians in Tampa Bay, Brady has led the Bucs to their first NFL championship in 20 years, and he made one of the league’s most intriguing quarterbacks look absolutely stumped.

This photo says it all.

The Bucs bulldozed the Mahomes led Chiefs 31-9 in front of 25,000 fans and 30,000 cardboard cutouts. Mahomes failed to register a single touchdown score. Brady has now gone to 10 Super Bowl games and won seven of them. Incredible.

Many took to Twitter to sing Brady's praises, including some of the Pacific Northwest's star athletes.

Tom Brady man... — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) February 8, 2021

Tom Brady from the town now no more that bay shit me the black delegation draft TB12 to Oakland, Ca.... welcome home Tom. Yes Lawd!!!! 10 piece chicken McNugget wit all da sauce. — Shawn Lynch (@MoneyLynch) February 8, 2021

I wonder if 🐐 Tom is going to win back to back . Get 8 chips. Retire and have the NFL call it the Tom Brady instead of Vince Lombardi — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 8, 2021

💍💍💍💍💍💍💍 — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) February 8, 2021

THE. GREATEST. EVER. — Jordan Bell (@1jordanbell) February 8, 2021

Tom Brady is the greatest player in all major team sports! — Bralon Addison (@BralonAddison2) February 8, 2021

Congratulations to the greatest of all time. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 8, 2021

TOMPA BAY 🏆 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 8, 2021

Call it the Tom Brady bowl https://t.co/u25oJAsI5i — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 8, 2021

Joining Brady in illustrious company are ex-Huskies Jaydon Mickens and Vita Vea, as well as Washington State’s Deone Bucannon, and Portland native, and Grant HS alum Ndamukong Suh.

Former Oregon standout Kenjon Barner and former Husky defensive lineman Benning Potoa’e were inactive for Super Bowl 55 but are also now Super Bowl champions. Barner is now a three-time Super Bowl champion.

Kenjon Barner earns his third Super Bowl ring. #ProDucks pic.twitter.com/zXw5Tbo6o7 — Kevin Wade (@KwadeSays) February 8, 2021