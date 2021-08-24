Seahawks trading conditional seventh-round pick to Texans for CB John Reid

The Seattle Seahawks clearly needed more help at the cornerback position before the start of the 2021 NFL season. Today, they’re getting some courtesy of a trade by general manager John Schneider.

According to a report by Tom Pelissero at NFL Network, Seattle is trading a conditional seventh-round pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for cornerback John Reid.

The #Texans are trading CB John Reid to the #Seahawks for a conditional seventh-round pick in 2023, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 24, 2021

Reid was a fourth-round pick by Houston in the 2020 NFL draft. He played 13 games as a rookie, putting in 145 snaps on defense (13%) and 96 on special teams (22%). Reid posted 13 combined tackles and one pass defensed during his time on the field.

He joins a cornerback rotation that’s extremely unsettled for this late in the calendar year. Ahkello Witherspoon, Damarious Randall, Tre Brown, Tre Flowers and D.J. Reed could all get significant playing time during this coming season. Reid won’t solve all their DB problems, but at least he’ll bring a little more depth.

