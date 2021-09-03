Seahawks trading Ahkello Witherspoon to Steelers

The Steelers are some depth in the secondary as the regular season begins.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Seattle is trading cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon to Pittsburgh. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Witherspoon signed with Seattle in the spring after spending his first four seasons with San Francisco. He appeared in 11 games for the 49ers last season, starting four. He recorded an interception and four passes defensed.

The 49ers picked Witherspoon in the third round of the 2017 draft.

Witherspoon joins Joe Haden, Cameron Sutton, James Pierre, and Justin Layne as corners on the Steelers’ roster.

