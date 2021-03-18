Seahawks trading 2021 5th-round pick to Raiders for guard Gabe Jackson

Associated Press

The Jacksonville Jaguars officially welcomed a dozen new players Wednesday, including two veteran receivers and enough defenders to start revamping one of the worst units in franchise history. Coach Urban Meyer addressed nearly every position he said he wanted to leading into free agency. Although Jacksonville didn't land any of the biggest names on the market, the Jaguars added at least four surefire starters and important depth that was missing during last year's 1-15 season that led to the firing of general manager Dave Caldwell and coach Doug Marrone.