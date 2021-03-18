Seahawks trading 2021 5th-round pick to Raiders for guard Gabe Jackson
The Seahawks are finally making an offensive line move to keep their quarterback and the fan base happy. Seattle is trading a 2021 NFL draft pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for Gabe Jackson, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler. Seahawks signal-caller Russell Wilson has been none-too-quiet about his displeasure with the offensive line play as of late, and this move could be something of a peace offering to the star quarterback ahead of the season