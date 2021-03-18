Seahawks trading 2021 5th-round pick to Raiders for guard Gabe Jackson

Liz Mathews
·1 min read
Trade alert! The Seattle Seahawks are finally making an offensive line move to keep their quarterback and the fan base happy.

Seattle is trading a 2021 NFL draft pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for Gabe Jackson, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeremy Fowler.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero is reporting the deal is for a 2021 fifth-round selection.

Jackson was originally selected by the Raiders in the third round of the 2014 NFL draft out of Mississippi State.

Seahawks signal-caller Russell Wilson has been none-too-quiet about his displeasure with the offensive line play as of late, and this move could be something of a peace offering to the star quarterback ahead of the season.

