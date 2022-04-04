Seahawks trade up to select quarterback in new CBS Sports mock draft

Everyone is taking a stab at projecting which team is going to select which player in April’s NFL draft, including Kyle Stackpole over at CBS Sports who has the Seattle Seahawks doing something a little out of character in the first round.

In his latest mock draft, Stackpole predicts Seattle will trade up with the Giants to select quarterback Malik Willis out of Liberty at No. 5 overall.

“By swapping one of their second-round picks (41st overall) for a fourth-rounder (112th overall) with the Giants, the Seahawks move up four spots and select their future franchise quarterback in Willis,” Stackpole writes. “Seattle hopes Drew Lock plays adequately until Willis, who has the highest ceiling of any quarterback in this class, is ready to see the field at the professional level.”

The Seahawks acquired Lock from Denver when Wilson was traded to the Broncos, although he hasn’t been declared the starter. Coach Pete Carroll made it clear at the league meetings last week that he wanted a quarterback competition to play out this offseason. If Seattle does manage to trade up, Willis could then very well become a part of that game plan.

Related

Drew Lock's personal coach: New Seahawks QB 'really respects this game'

List