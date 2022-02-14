Seahawks trade Russell Wilson in 1st round of new PFF mock draft

Now that Super Bowl LVI is officially in the books, NFL fans can start to turn their attention to the upcoming 2022 NFL draft. During his recent media tour, Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson insisted his focus remains on Seattle but at least one mock draft is playing with the idea of the team moving in a different direction.

PFF’s Michael Renner has the Seahawks dealing Wilson to the Eagles for multiple first-round picks, including No. 15 overall, which Seattle uses to secure Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.

“This year, the Eagles have more to move than anyone else outside the Giants and could be looking to set their sights higher after Jalen Hurts’ disappointing playoff performance, Renner writes. “The Seahawks get to start afresh with quarterback Matt Corral, who has a deadly combination of mobility and arm talent.”

With their second pick of the first round, the Seahawks are also able to beef up their offensive line with the selection of tackle Bernhard Raimann out of Central Michigan.

“Pick 19 is the other first-rounder that got flipped to Seattle,” Renner explains. “The Seahawks use it to better protect their new franchise quarterback in Matt Corral. Raimann showed well at both tackles at the Senior Bowl and can be the heir apparent to veteran Duane Brown.”

Mock drafts are all fun and games, so remember to take these posts with a grain of salt. The real deal – the 2022 NFL draft – is set to kick off on Thursday, April 28.

