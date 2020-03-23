Cornerback Quinton Dunbar wanted Washington to trade or release him for some time and he reportedly got what he’s been looking for on Monday.

Josina Anderson of ESPN reports that the Seahawks have agreed to trade for Dunbar. PFT has confirmed the trade and that Seattle will send a fifth-round pick in return. Washington traded a fifth-rounder to Carolina for quarterback Kyle Allen earlier on Monday.

Dunbar had 37 tackles and four interceptions in 11 games for Washington last season. He’s set to make $3.25 million during the 2020 season, which is the final year of his current contract. Washington will take on $1 million in dead money as a result of the trade.

Dunbar is the first addition to the secondary in Seattle since the start of the new league year. Shaquill Griffin and Tre Flowers remain on hand after leading the team’s cornerbacks in playing time last year.

Seahawks trade for Quinton Dunbar originally appeared on Pro Football Talk