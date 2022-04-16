Seahawks trade for Mayfield, select offensive lineman in latest mock draft

After re-signing Geno Smith to the roster this week, the Seattle Seahawks are likely not actively looking for another quarterback to add to the mix ahead of the NFL draft. But that hasn’t stopped some from speculating that the team could still be interested in Browns’ signal-caller, Baker Mayfield.

In fact, one recent mock draft has the Seahawks trading for Mayfield and using their No. 9 overall selection to pick offensive lineman Ikem Ekwonu out of NC State in the first round.

“With the Seahawks acquiring Baker Mayfield from the Browns, they address their next biggest need: offensive tackle,” writes Kyle Stackpole. “The draft board unfolds perfectly for Seattle, which gladly selects what could be the best offensive lineman in this class in Ekwonu.”

The Browns undoubtedly need to find Mayfield a new home after trading for and signing Deshaun Watson to a mega-deal but may be running out of options to get him dealt. With Smith back in Seattle, the Seahawks could very well sit on their heels and wait to see if he is Baker is eventually released, instead.

Related