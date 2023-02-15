Seahawks trade down twice in this 3-round NFL.com mock draft

Chad Reuter at NFL.com posted a new three-round mock draft earlier this week – and the results were very interesting as far as the Seahawks are concerned.

Reuter’s mock has Seattle trading down twice, picking up several extra picks in the process. He also has them rolling the dice on a quarterback prospect in the second round. Here’s how the Seahawks came out.

Trade down: Seahawks send No. 5 pick to Panthers for No. 9, 2024 first-rounder

With the first pick Reuter has the Seahawks trading down from No. 5 to No. 9 overall, adding a 2024 first-round pick from Carolina. The Panthers use the pick on Kentucky QB Will Levis.

“GM Scott Fitterer calls his old friends in Seattle to jump ahead of other teams for Levis. He trades first-round picks this year and next, with Seattle sending back a Day 3 pick to even out the exchange. Levis’ physical tools and competitiveness are appreciated by scouts, and his inconsistency in footwork and moving off primary reads are obstacles that Carolina hopes he can overcome in much the same way Josh Allen has with the Bills.”

Pick No. 9: Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson

After moving down four spots Reuter has the Seahawks taking one of the top edge defenders in this class in Texas Tech’s Tyree Wilson, who comes equipped with a freakish wingspan:

“Wilson’s length screams “Seattle edge rusher,” as Pete Carroll always seems to find those big bodies to fit up front. The Seahawks were more multiple in their fronts this past season than they were in the past, and Wilson has the versatility to stand up or line up inside.”

Trade down: Pick No. 20 to Bills, for first, third and fourth-round picks

Reuter has the Seahawks trading down again here with the Bills, picking up three more 2023 picks in the process. Buffalo uses the pick on USC wide receiver Jordan Addison.

“Josh Allen needs a legitimate deep threat to stretch out defenses, which would also help the team’s running game. With Addison still on the board, Bills GM Brandon Beane climbs seven spots, giving up three 2023 picks (a first-, third- and fourth-rounder) to grab the former Biletnikoff Award winner.”

Pick No. 27: Florida OL O'Cyrus Torrence

With the Bills’ former first-round pick Reuter has Seattle addressing the interior offensive line, picking up one of the top guards of 2023 in Torrence:

“The Seahawks picked up two starting tackles in the top three rounds of last year’s draft, but the interior of their line still needs upgrading. Torrence’s power and nimble feet should allow him to step in immediately opposite LG Damien Lewis if the team decides it’s time to move on from RG Gabe Jackson. Seattle traded down twice in the first round of the 2017 and ’19 drafts, and I could see it happening again this year.”

Pick No. 37: Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson

With the second-round pick they got as part of the Russell Wilson trade, Reuter has Seattle selecting Miami corner Tyrique Stevenson. Steven (6-foot-0, 214 pounds) posted three interceptions and 11 pass breakups over the last two seasons. He would have a chance to start at LCB opposite Tariq Woolen.

Pick No. 52: Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker

With their second second-round pick the Seahawks take a chance on Hooker, who comes with question marks but plenty of upside. Over the last two years Hooker (6-foot-4, 218 pounds) posted a total of 58 touchdown passes and just five interceptions.

Pick No. 83: Iowa LB Jack Campbell

In round 3 Reuter has the Seahawks addressing their need at linebacker, taking the versatile Campbell (6-foot-5, 243 pounds) at No. 82 overall. Campbell racked up five interceptions, 12.5 tackles for a loss, 10 passes defensed and three forced fumbles at Iowa.

Pick No. 91: Wisconsin DT Keeanu Benton

With Buffalo’s former third-round pick Seattle finally fills the hole at defensive tackle by taking Benton (6-foot-4, 317 pounds). In 39 games with the Badgers he totaled nine sacks, 19 tackles for a loss and four passes swatted down.

