Seahawks trade down, pick Iowa DB Cooper DeJean in The Athletic mock draft

We are well into the prime of draft season, with the 2024 edition coming in just a few short weeks. Of course, with draft time comes endless mock drafts. One of the more recent mock drafts came via Seattle Seahawks beat reporter Mike Dugar at The Athletic.

Dugar has an interesting take at what the Seahawks should do when it comes to pick No. 16 in the first round.

Projected trade: Seahawks receive Nos. 20, 98, 178. Steelers receive pick No. 16

“DeJean played cornerback at Iowa, but it’s unclear where he’ll play in the NFL. Teams could keep him at outside cornerback, move him inside to nickel or try him at safety. With his athleticism and ball skills, there’s reason to believe he could excel at any of those three spots. DeJean’s versatility makes him an interesting fit in Macdonald’s defense.”

Trading back seems like Seattle’s only chance at recouping much needed draft capital. As it currently stands, the Seahawks only have picks No. 16 and No. 81 in the first 100 of the draft. This will absolutely need to be corrected, and this trade would give them some additional ammo.

As for selecting a cornerback in the first round (again), this would be a tough pill to swallow for fans, especially at a position many believe is settled compared others. But second year cornerback Riq Woolen struggled mightily in his sophomore season, leading those to wonder if the depth is truly there.

Cooper DeJean was an All-American last year, as well as being the Big Ten’s Cornerback of the Year and Return Specialist of the Year. DeJean was additionally a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the country’s top defensive back.

