Seahawks trade down from No. 102 spot with the Broncos

If you thought the Seahawks would get through this draft without trading down at least once, we have a Pacific Ocean to sell you. Seattle was slated to pick second in the fourth round at No. 102 overall. However, instead of making a pick the team has elected to trade down with the Broncos.

Tom Pelissero at NFL Network has the details of the trade. Apparently they are sending pick Nos. 102 and 235 overall to Denver in exchange for Nos. 121, 136 and 207 overall.

Terms: DEN gets — 102, 235 SEA gets — 121, 136, 207 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 27, 2024

According to the math the total value of Seattle’s picks is about 93.9 and Denver’s is 99.6, which means this represents a modest gain in capital (6%) for the Seahawks. They will be on the clock again in the middle of Round 4 at No. 118 overall.

More Seahawks Wire stories

Ranking the top 25 remaining prospects for the Seahawks

Which positions should the Seahawks target on Day 3?

2024 NFL draft: Updated order of picks for Rounds 4-7

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire