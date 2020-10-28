Seahawks trade for Carlos Dunlap

Carlos Dunlap has been looking for a way out of Cincinnati and the Seahawks have been looking for pass rushing help, so it’s not a great surprise that they’ve found each other.

According to multiple reports, the Bengals have agreed to trade their longtime edge rusher to Seattle. The compensation set to go to Cincinnati in return for Dunlap is unknown.

Dunlap was told to not to come into the team’s facility on Wednesday as the Bengals worked to find a new home for him. Dunlap has been unhappy with a diminished role on the defense this season and was involved in a sideline argument with an assistant coach in last Sunday’s loss to the Browns.

Given how much the Seahawks need to juice their pass rush, Dunlap should have opportunities to play a bigger role with his new team once the deal is official and he’s in the NFC West.

