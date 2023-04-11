Seahawks trade back up, get 3 picks in Round 1 of Mel Kiper’s new mock draft

A new 2023 NFL mock draft by Mel Kiper at ESPN has the Seahawks getting three picks in the first round. After picking defensive linemen at No. 5 and No. 20 overall, Kiper has Seattle trading back up with the Eagles, dealing their No. 37 and No. 52 overall picks to Philadelphia for the No. 30 selection. After the trade, the Seahawks rolled the dice on what may be the most hit-or-miss QB prospect in this draft class.

Here’s how Seattle made out with all three picks in Kiper’s new mock.

Pick No. 5: Georgia DT Jalen Carter

“I see Carter, the No. 1 prospect on my Big Board, as the better fit here over Will Anderson Jr., who I have ranked No. 3 overall. Seattle can play Carter next to free agent addition Dre’Mont Jones and create one of the NFL’s most talented tackle combinations. (Carter is visiting with the team Tuesday.)”

Pick No. 20: Clemson DE Myles Murphy

“I gave Carroll help in the middle of his defensive line with Jalen Carter at pick No. 5, so let’s move outside and add an end who will help against both the run and pass. Murphy has some upside, though I never saw him dominate on tape. He had 14 sacks and 63 QB pressures over the past two seasons. Carroll likes well-rounded defensive ends, and that’s Murphy.”

Trade with Eagles

“To make this deal happen, I’ll project Seattle to give up both of its second-round picks — Nos. 37 and 52. That seems pretty fair. So that means Philly moves down seven picks but adds a prime selection on Day 2 and still owns No. 62. By the way, pick No. 37 is the last of the capital from Denver from the Russell Wilson trade.”

Pick No. 30: Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker

“I have a second-round grade on him, but I can see why he might be appealing. He led the FBS in Total QBR (89.5) and yards per attempt (9.5) last season, and he threw just five picks over two seasons at Tennessee. His accuracy on deep throws is really good. The downside? He played in a quarterback-friendly offense, didn’t have to go through progressions and is coming off a torn left ACL suffered in November.”

