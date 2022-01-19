Seahawks: Tracking new defensive coordinator candidates for 2022

The Seattle Seahawks are in the market for a new defensive coordinator and head coach Pete Carroll is looking for a more attack-minded defense than the one Ken Norton Jr. put on the field this past season.

The team already has a few candidates lined up, both in-house and from around the NFL. Here we will be tracking each of them as reports come in.

Seahawks associate head coach, defensive line coach Clint Hurtt

Clint Hurtt remains early frontrunner to replace Ken Norton Jr. as #Seahawks defensive coordinator. But several other names will be considered and nothing has been decided upon at this point. — Corbin K. Smith (@CorbinSmithNFL) January 18, 2022

Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell

The Seahawks have requested permission to speak with Broncos DC Ed Donatell for their defensive coordinator job, per source. Donatell has coordinated and coached NFL secondaries for decades. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 18, 2022

Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai

Hearing that another name to watch in the Seahawks defensive coordinator search is Sean Desai of the Bears. Seahawks have requested to interview him, I'm told. — Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) January 19, 2022

