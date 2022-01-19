Seahawks: Tracking new defensive coordinator candidates for 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tim Weaver
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Seattle Seahawks are in the market for a new defensive coordinator and head coach Pete Carroll is looking for a more attack-minded defense than the one Ken Norton Jr. put on the field this past season.

The team already has a few candidates lined up, both in-house and from around the NFL. Here we will be tracking each of them as reports come in.

Seahawks associate head coach, defensive line coach Clint Hurtt

(AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Broncos defensive coordinator Ed Donatell

Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Bears defensive coordinator Sean Desai

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

[listicle id=82341]

1

1

Recommended Stories