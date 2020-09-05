Seahawks top roster cut snubs ahead of 2020 season

One of the most difficult days of the offseason is roster cut day. This is where lifelong dreams of young men can be dashed, and the final hopes of old veterans end.

While a great many of these players will still find themselves on an NFL roster or in a spot on the practice squad, it is still an emotional day for them, their families, their coaches, and even the fans.

The Seahawks have trimmed their roster down to 53 and they had to make tough choices as well.

Here are the top roster cut snubs from Seattle.

No. 1 – Shaquem Griffin, linebacker

This one is going to sting for a lot of people. In 2018 the Seahawks had the feel-good story of the draft when they selected linebacker Shaquem Griffin to reunite with his brother Shaquill on the team.

Shaquem Griffin’s journey to the NFL without a left hand served as an inspiration to many, especially to athletes with physical disabilities as well. Griffin’s speed helped bring some juice to an ailing Seahawks pass rush late last season, and it figured he would be more involved in such a role.

Unfortunately for Griffin, the Seahawks linebacking corps is one of Seattle’s deepest positions, and with first-round pick Jordyn Brooks in the mix, the writing was on the wall.

There will be more than a few 12’s who hope Griffin passes through waivers and returns on the practice squad. If not, at least his last game as a Seahawk was him recording his first sack with his brother in the postseason.





No. 2 – Anthony Gordon, quarterback

For 12’s who are fans of one of Washington State’s three top college football programs, it is often disheartening to see Seattle overlook favorite players from UW, WSU, and even Eastern Washington University.

It appeared the Seahawks were taking a quick reprieve from this trend when they signed former WSU quarterback Anthony Gordon but it did not last.

In his lone season in the Palouse, Gordon executed the Air Raid offense to historic perfection. Gordon became the Cougars’ single-season leader in passing yards (5,579), passing touchdowns (48) and set the single-game passing touchdown mark (9) as well. Considering WSU has produced NFL caliber quarterbacks in Drew Bledsoe, Ryan Leaf and Gardner Minshew, Gordon was in good company.

However, with the lack of a preseason and reduced training camp, it is clear the Seahawks put a premium on veteran experience for the backup quarterback position.

No. 3 – Paul Richardson, wide receiver

Paul Richardson’s reunion with the Seahawks did not exactly last as long as many thought it would. Richardson was drafted by Seattle in 2014 and was with the team through 2017 before landing a lucrative deal with Washington in 2018.

After two years in the nation’s capital, Richardson was released and made his way back to the PNW, where he stayed for approximately a week. He was signed on August 29 and released on Sept. 5.

Although Richardson had a breakout season in 2017, his career has been mostly defined by injuries. If there is a silver lining to releasing a veteran receiver who has chemistry with quarterback Russell Wilson, it is the Seahawks must feel confident about their current receivers and their chances of getting Josh Gordon back into the mix.

