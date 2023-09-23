Seahawks on top of NFC in these baseball season style standings

As much as I genuinely enjoy covering the Seattle Seahawks and the NFL as a whole, I am also a huge baseball fan. Any opportunity I have to connect the world of baseball into this publication, I can’t help but jump at the opportunity, and this was far too good to pass up.

In a fun hypothetical, Twitter user Jay Cuda – who is known for sharing interesting maps and graphs of baseball teams – decided to map out NFL standings if they played 162 regular season games like the MLB does. Taking a look at the NFC west, the 12th Man will surely be thrilled to see the results.

NFL teams' records in their last 162 regular season games laid out like MLB standings pic.twitter.com/HzQ6bc5reS — Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) September 22, 2023

The Seattle Seahawks have been one of the winningest teams in the league under Pete Carroll, and it’s great to see a graphic which shows it. Not only are they on top, none of their division rivals even come close. Should this be an actual MLB season, Seattle would be the No. 1 seed in their conference, er, I mean league.

It would be the first time a Seattle team baseball team has been No. 1 in their division since 2001… something the Mariners are trying to accomplish themselves at the moment. There are nine games left in the regular season, and they have to survive a murderer’s row of both the Rangers and Astros.

Speaking of the 2001 Mariners, the Kansas City Chiefs would actually tie their record of 116 regular season wins, based on this graph.

