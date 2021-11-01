Seahawks: Top-11 graded players by Pro Football Focus from their Week 8 win

The Seahawks couldn’t have needed Sunday’s win over Jacksonville any worse than they did. After suffering three straight frustrating losses, this team shook out of the funk and delivered its best and most complete effort of the season. From a sensational passing performance by Geno Smith, to a suffocating defensive display and a bonus special teams score, Seattle out-performed the Jaguars in every part of the game.

Normally we list the top-five and bottom-five graded players by Pro Football Focus each week. In the spirit of celebration, we’re mixing it up by examining their top-11 grades from Week 8 instead.

CB Sidney Jones: 69.9

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

Seattle raised eyebrows starting Sidney Jones again after Tre Brown’s brilliant debut. However, Jones has played well the last couple weeks and this was his best of the year. Jones posted four tackles and two pass breakups and earned a season-high 69.8 coverage grade.

RB DeeJay Dallas: 70.1

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Aside from the unfortunate exception of Rashaad Penny, Seattle’s running backs all had a solid game, impacting it positively in one way or another. Alex Collins was efficient and Travis Homer scored on an onside kick. Meanwhile, DeeJay Dallas gained six yards on his one carry and 21 on a kickoff return, one of his 17 special teams snaps (74%).

SS Ryan Neal: 70.8

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Neal had a rough time covering Alvin Kamara last week. He bounced back against the Jaguars, though. Neal posted a sack and two quarterback hits, earning a team-high 79.0 pass-rushing grade from PFF in the process.

CB D.J. Reed: 72.4

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

This was by far the best outing for the secondary this year. There was no weak link on the back end, limiting Trevor Lawrence’s target options very effectively. Reed had solid all-around grades, including 75.4 in tackling.

WR D.K. Metcalf: 73.3

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Metcalf caught all six of his targets from Geno Smith, totaling 43 yards and two scores, one of which was a teaching-tape high point play. With eight touchdown receptions on the year, Metcalf is tied with Mike Evans for the second-most in the NFL behind Cooper Kupp (10).

DE Carlos Dunlap: 74.4

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The defensive line did a good job of maintaining pressure on Trevor Lawrence. They only got to him for one sack, but the team totaled seven QB hits. Dunlap had one of them and also swatted down two passes.

SS Jamal Adams: 75.2

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

This defense needs Jamal Adams to play like a star and this recent turnaround wouldn’t have been possible without a surge from No. 33. Adams made 10 tackles this week, second on the team behind Bobby Wagner (14). He also had a solid 67.7 coverage grade.

OT Duane Brown: 76.8

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

This has been an inconsistent season from left tackle Duane Brown to date. Sunday’s game was encouraging, though. Geno Smith had plenty of clean pockets to work with and Brown was a big part of that. He got a 71.8 pass blocking grade from PFF, his highest since Week 2.

QB Geno Smith: 79.6

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

The same joke that everyone told on Twitter is that Geno Smith went as Russell Wilson for Halloween. In our opinion. he looked more like Tom Brady or Drew Brees given the precise style in which he sliced up the Jaguars. It helps to face a defense that bad, but that game was the most impressive Smith has been in the NFL.

FS Quandre Diggs: 80.1

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Diggs didn’t earn Seattle’s top grade this week. He definitely impacted the game most, though – shutting down any hope of an aggressive Jaguars passing attack. Diggs made a great read on his third interception of the season and earned a team-best 75.4 grade in coverage.

WR Tyler Lockett: 91.2

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Geno Smith couldn’t have done what he did without developing a better chemistry with Tyler Lockett. They finally hit their stride against the Jaguars, though. Lockett caught 12 of 13 targets, totaling 142 yards. He is now on pace for his third-straight 1,000-yard season.

