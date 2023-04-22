Seahawks all time record vs NFC North teams

It is officially part three in Seahawks Wire’s ongoing series where we take a look at how Seattle has fared against every other team in the NFL. Each weekend we’ll examine the all time record the Seahawks have against their NFL rivals, going division by division.

We’ve already covered the NFC South and the NFC East. Now it is time to set our sights northward bound, as we look back on Seattle’s history against the teams in the NFC North.

Historically speaking, this is a division Seattle has had success with… with one frustratingly glaring exception.

Chicago Bears

All time record: Seattle leads the series 11-8

Regular season: Seattle, 11-6

Playoffs: Chicago, 2-0

Longest win streak: Seattle, four in a row.

Most recent outcome: December 26th, 2021 – Bears defeat the Seahawks 25-24 at Lumen Field. This was the game Russell Wilson and Pete Carroll publicly disagreed with each other postgame regarding a sack Wilson took.

Detroit Lions

All time record: Seattle leads the series 12-5

Regular season: Seattle, 11-5

Playoffs: Seattle, 1-0

Longest win streak: Seattle, five in a row. This streak is currently active.

Most recent outcome: October 2nd, 2022 – Seahawks defeat the Lions 48-45 in Detroit. This game was another Scorigami for Seattle, which has been an unusual hallmark in the Pete Carroll era.

Green Bay Packers

All time record: Green Bay leads the series 15-9

Regular season: Green Bay, 12-8

Playoffs: Green Bay, 3-1

Longest win streak: Three-straight. Both teams have gone on three-game win streaks over the other, but Green Bay has had three such streaks, and Seattle has only had one.

Most recent outcome: November 14th, 2021 – Packers shutout the Seahawks 17-0. It is the first shutout Seattle experienced since 2011.

Minnesota Vikings

All time record: Seattle leads the series 13-6

Regular season: Seattle, 12-6

Playoffs: Seattle, 1-0

Longest win streak: Seattle, seven games in a row.

Most recent outcome: September 26th, 2021 – the Vikings finally end Seattle’s seven-game win streak by defeating them 30-17 in Minneapolis.

