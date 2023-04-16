Seahawks all time record vs NFC East teams

At Seahawks Wire, we are doing an on-going series where we take a look at Seattle’s record versus every team in the NFL. We’ll look at overall record (playoffs and regular season), longest win streak and the most recent outcome.

On Saturday, our first chapter was against the NFC South. Last year, the Seahawks went 0-4 against the worst division in football. Today, we’ll examine the four teams in the NFC east.

This is a division where Seattle has fared much better as of late.

Dallas Cowboys

All time record: Dallas leads series 11-10

Regular season: Cowboys 10-9

Playoffs: tied 1-1

Longest win streak: Both teams have maxed out at three-wins straight each. Dallas has done it twice, but the Seahawks have done it more recently.

Most recent outcome: September 27th, 2020 – Seattle defeats the Cowboys 38-31 at Lumen Field.

New York Giants

All time record: Series tied at 10-10

Regular season: 10-10

Playoffs: N/A

Longest win streak: Seattle, four in a row.

Most recent outcome: October 30th, 2022 – Seahawks defeat Giants 27-13 at Lumen Field.

Philadelphia Eagles

All time record: Seahawks lead series 12-7

Regular season: Seattle, 11-7

Playoffs, Seattle, 1-0

Longest win streak: Seahawks, seven games in a row. This streak is currently active.

Most recent outcome: November 30th, 2020 – Seattle defeats the Eagles 23-17 in Philadelphia.

Washington Commanders

All time record: Washington leads 13-9

Regular season: Washington, 13-6 Interestingly, Washington’s football team has never lost a regular season game at Lumen Field. They are 4-0 all time.

Playoffs: Seattle 3-0

Longest win streak: Washington, four in a row.

Most recent outcome: November 29th, 2021 – Washington defeats the Seahawks 17-15

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire