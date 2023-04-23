Seahawks all time record vs NFC West teams

Today is part four in Seahawks Wire’s ongoing series to see how Seattle has fared against every team in the NFL, all time. Each weekend we’re going to look at how the Seahawks stack up record wise against each team, going division by division.

So far, we have gone through the NFC East, North, and South. Now it is time to look in the Seahawks’ own backyard: the NFC West.

Recently, we examined Seattle’s biggest/most important wins over each of their division rivals. But how do the Seahawks look historically when compared to their rivals?

Arizona Cardinals

All time record: Seattle leads the series 25-22-1

Regular season: Seattle, 25-22-1

Playoffs: N/A

Longest win streak: Arizona, five in a row. The Cardinals won the first five meetings between these two teams.

Most recent outcome: November, 6th, 2022 – Seahawks defeat the Cardinals 31-21 in Arizona.

Los Angeles Rams

All time record: Seattle leads the series 27-24

Regular season: Seattle, 27-22

Playoffs: Rams, 2-0 (one as St. Louis, one as Los Angeles)

Longest win streak: Seattle, ten straight.

Most recent outcome: January 8th, 2023 – Seahawks defeat Rams 19-16 in overtime at Lumen Field to complete the first regular season sweep since 2013.

San Francisco 49ers

All time record: Seattle leads the series 30-20

Regular season: Seattle, 29-19

Playoffs: Tied, 1-1. Both teams have won home playoff games against the other.

Longest win streak: Seattle, ten in a row.

Most recent outcome: January 14th, 2023 – The 49ers defeat the Seahawks 41-23 in the Wild Card round.

