Seahawks all-time record vs AFC East teams

At Seahawks Wire, we are continuing our ongoing series where we look at the all-time win-loss records the Seattle Seahawks have with every team in the NFL. We are going division by division.

We have finally reached the end of the road with this journey, as we’ll be taking a look at the final division: the AFC East.

The entire NFC is complete, and you can look back on the previous AFC divisions, the North, South and West.

The NFC West and the AFC East were last paired with each other during the COVID-19 season of 2020.

All time record: Seattle leads the all time series 8-6

Regular season: Seattle, 8-6

Playoffs: N/A

Longest win streak: Two games. Both teams have done this, but Seattle has done it three times.

Most recent outcome: November 8th, 2020 – Despite racking up seven sacks, the Seahawks are unable to slow down the Bills, who won 44-34 in Buffalo.

All time record: Miami leads the series 10-6

Regular season: Miami, 8-5

Playoffs: Miami, 2-1 (although, the one is Seattle’s first ever playoff win in franchise history)

Longest win streak: Miami, two games.

Most recent outcome: October 4th, 2020 – Seahawks beat the heat and handle the Dolphins in Miami, winning 31-23

All time record: Seattle leads the series 10-9

Regular season: Seattle, 10-8

Playoffs: New England, 1-0 (any guesses to what game this was?)

Longest win streak: Seattle, five games from 1989 to 1993.

Most recent outcome: September 20th, 2020 – Seahawks stuff Cam Newton on the goal line, denying him a third rushing touchdown as Seattle survives with a 35-30 win.

All time record: Seattle leads the series 13-8

Regular season: Seattle, 13-8

Playoffs: N/A

Longest win streak: Seattle, seven in a row from 1977 to 1983. Although, the Seahawks are currently on a five-game streak right now.

Most recent outcome: January 1st, 2023 – Geno Smith and Pete Carroll both get “revenge” on their former team as the Seahawks dominate the Jets 23-6.

