Seahawks all time record vs AFC West teams

Right before the 2023 NFL draft, we at Seahawks Wire were going through the record books to see how Seattle has fared against every other team in the league, division by division.

Currently, we have completed all the teams in in the NFC. You can see how the Seahawks have done versus the NFC North, South, East and of course, the West. With the NFC out of the way, it is time to look at the AFC.

Seattle joined the NFL in 1976 but from 1977 until 2001, the Seahawks were an AFC West team. So why not start there? Here is how Seattle has done against their old division rivals.

Denver Broncos

All time record: Denver leads the series 35-22

Regular season: Denver, 35-20

Playoffs: Seattle, 2-0 (including Super Bowl XLVIII)

Longest win streak: Denver, six in a row from 1996-1998.

Most recent outcome: September 12th, 2022 – Seahawks defeat the Broncos 17-16 on Monday Night Football in Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle.

Kansas City Chiefs

All time record: Kansas City leads the series 34-19

Regular season: KC, 34-19

Playoffs: N/A

Longest win streak: Kansas City, seven in a row – twice. From 1991-1998 the Seahawks only beat the Chiefs two times.

Most recent outcome: December 24th, 2022 – the Chiefs defeat the Seahawks 24-10 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Oakland/LA/Las Vegas Raiders

All time record: The Raiders lead the series 30-26

Regular season: Raiders, 29-25

Playoffs: Split 1-1

Longest win streak: Raiders, eight in a row from 1990-1993

Most recent outcome: November 27th, 2022 – Las Vegas upsets Seattle 40-34 in overtime at Lumen Field.

San Diego/Los Angeles Chargers

All time record: Seattle leads the series 27-25

Regular season: Seattle 27-25

Playoffs: N/A

Longest win streak: Chargers, eight in a row. San Diego won the first eight meetings.

Most recent outcome: October 23rd, 2022 – the Seahawks defeated the Charger 37-23 at SoFi Stadium

