Seahawks all-time record vs AFC North teams

At Seahawks Wire, we are continuing our ongoing series where we look at the all-time win-loss records the Seattle Seahawks have with every team in the NFL. We are going division by division.

The entire NFC has been complete, and our most recent addition was examining Seattle’s history with their former division – the AFC West.

Now we’re shifting our focus north, to the AFC North to be exact. This year, the NFC West has been paired with the AFC North as their cross conference rival division.

2023 will mark the first time since 2019 these two divisions have been pitted against one another.

All time record: Series tied, 3-3

Regular season: Tied, 3-3

Playoffs: N/A

Longest win streak: Seattle, three in a row from 2007 to 2015

Most recent outcome: October 20th, 2019 – Ravens defeat the Seahawks 30-16 at Lumen Field. Rookie QB Lamar Jackson rushed for 116 yards and one touchdown.

All time record: Cincinnati leads the series 11-10

Regular season: Tied, 10-10

Playoffs: Cincinnati, 1-0

Longest win streak: Both teams are tied with win streaks of three games, although the Bengals have done it twice.

Most recent outcome: September 8th, 2019 – The Seahawks defend home turf in Week 1 with a 21-20. A missed field goal and awkward fumble at the end cost the Bengals a shot at an upset.

All time record: Seattle leads the series 13-6

Regular season: Seattle, 13-6

Playoffs: N/A

Longest win streak: Seattle, four in a row from 1983 to 1988

Most recent outcome: October 13th, 2019 – Seahawks escape Cleveland with a 32-38 win. The Browns rushed for 157 yards and led 20-6, but three interceptions from Baker Mayfield helped fuel the Seattle comeback.

All time record: Series tied 10-10

Regular season: Seattle, 10-9

Playoffs: Pittsburgh, 1-0 (Super Bowl XL)

Longest win streak: Pittsburgh, three in a row from 2006-2011

Most recent outcome: October 17th, 2021 – Steelers win 23-20 in overtime. Seattle rallies from a 14-0 halftime deficit, but a late fumble from Geno Smith dooms the Seahawks.

