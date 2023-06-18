Seahawks all-time record vs. AFC South teams

At Seahawks Wire, we are continuing our ongoing series where we look at the all-time win-loss records the Seattle Seahawks have with every team in the NFL. We are going division by division.

The entire NFC has been completed, and we’re now well underway into the AFC. We have examined Seattle’s old division, the AFC West, and we have finished with the AFC North. Now, we move south.

The NFC West was last paired with the AFC South in 2021, and famously was paired during the 2013 Super Bowl run.

All time record: Seattle leads the series 4-1

Regular season: Seattle, 4-1

Playoffs: N/A

Longest win streak: Seattle, three games (active)

Most recent outcome: December 12th, 2021 – Seahawks rout the Texans 33-13 in Houston.

All time record: Indianapolis leads the series, 7-6

Regular season: Indy, 7-6

Playoffs: N/A

Longest win streak: Both teams have only won two games in a row against each other. Indy has done it three times, Seattle has done it twice.

Most recent outcome: September 12th, 2021 – Seahawks handle the Colts to open the 2021 season fairly easily, winning 28-16 in Indianapolis.

All time record: Seattle leads the series 6-3

Regular season: Seattle, 6-3

Playoffs: N/A

Longest win streak: Seahawks, two games

Most recent outcome: October 31st, 2021 – Geno Smith earns his first win as a starter in Seattle as the Seahawks defeat the Jaguars 31-7 in Seattle.

Tennessee Titans/Houston Oilers

All time record: Seattle leads the series 10-8

Regular season: Seattle, 10-7

Playoffs: Houston Oilers, 1-0

Longest win streak: Seattle won five in a row from 1994 through 2005

Most recent outcome: September 19th, 2021 – Despite leading 24-9 at halftime, the Seahawks collapse and lose 33-30 in overtime to Tennessee at Lumen Field.

