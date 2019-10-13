Seahawks tight end Will Dissly out with Achilles injury

The Seahawks are struggling in general today, and now have a very specific injury to worry about.

Tight end Will Dissly left the game with a left Achilles injury, and has already been ruled out for the rest of the game.

Dissly went down without any contact, and was immediately helped off the field.

The 2018 fourth-rounder was lost for the season last year when he suffered a patellar tendon injury in Week Four. That was in his right knee, and it appears he could be looking at another long rehab.