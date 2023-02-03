Bears GM Ryan Poles explains the value of Senior Bowl

NBA.com

The Celtics defeat the Nets, 139-96. Jayson Tatum led all scorers with 31 points (seven 3PM), nine rebounds and four assists for the Celtics, while Jaylen Brown added 26 points (seven 3PM), three rebounds and three assists in the victory. Kyrie Irving tallied 20 points, four rebounds and four assists for the Nets in the losing effort. The Celtics improve to 37-15 on the season, while the Nets fall to 31-20.