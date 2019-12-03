Seahawks tie it up on Chris Carson TD run, Xavier Rhodes questionable for Vikings

After being evaluated for an early injury, Chris Carson got the Seahawks on the board with a 1-yard touchdown run to pull Seattle even with the Minnesota Vikings, 7-7, late in the first quarter.

Carson had taken a blow to the head on Seattle’s opening possession. After being checked out in the sideline medical tent, he returned to the field for the team’s next possession.

The Seahawks converted a pair of third downs on the drive as they marched 75 yards in 14 plays to pull the game level. The eight-minute drive was capped by Carson’s 1-yard scoring run.

Cornerback Xavier Rhodes is questionable to return to Minnesota due to a back injury sustained in the first quarter. Rhodes threw out an arm to stop wide receiver David Moore on a jet sweep and pin-wheeled to the ground in making the stop. He grabbed at his back when he eventually managed to get to his feet and walk to the sidelines.

Update 8:55 p.m. ET: Rhodes returned to the field for the Vikings on their next defensive possession early in the second quarter.