Seahawks throw shade at Jeff Garcia by sharing Marcus Trufant pick

Every day on Twitter there’s a main character and 99% of the time that’s not a good thing. Yesterday it was former 49ers quarterback Jeff Garcia, who shared an idiotic and sexist rant on Instagram about brilliant ESPN NFL analyst and Seahawks fan Mina Kimes. Garcia took a familiar line for critics of Kimes and other women in sports – that because she hasn’t actually played the game itself she’s unqualified to talk about it.

Predictably, Garcia got dunked on the rest of the day – including by some prominent accounts. The Seahawks didn’t come right out and trash Garcia, but they threw some subtle shade by sharing this highlight of him throwing an interception to former Seattle cornerback Marcus Trufant.

That was one of 83 career interceptions thrown by Garcia, who went 58-58 as a starter.

Trufant totaled 21 picks for the Seahawks, who he played 136 games for between 2003-2012. He made the Pro Bowl in 2007 and has never made an ass of himself on social media.

