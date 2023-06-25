Seahawks have third most wins in the last decade

The Seattle Seahawks have been one of the best, and most consistent teams, in the NFL. No, this isn’t just me being a fan boy, it’s factual.

Over the past decade the Seahawks have won the third most regular season games of any team in the league. Naturally, they trail only the Kansas City Chiefs and the New England Patriots. Not much of a surprise there, but they are also ahead of a few teams which might be.

Some surprises in here! pic.twitter.com/MkSU9NEBWC — NFL UK (@NFLUK) June 24, 2023

The notable surprises, in my opinion, is the fact they’ve won more than the Steelers, Packers and Saints. All of whom had been led by Ben Roethlisberger, Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees for the better part of the last decade. Although, it is a bit weird knowing none of those quarterbacks are still on those teams.

Of course, a lot of this winning was done with quarterback Russell Wilson at the helm, as well as being anchored by the best defense in NFL history. It will be interesting to see if the Seahawks can keep up their historic winning ways as they have a second year with Geno Smith running the show, and if their efforts to rebuild their defense becomes fruitful.

