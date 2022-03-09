What do the Seahawks think they’re getting in Drew Lock?

When it comes to the Seattle Seahawks in their post-Russell Wilson universe, it’s all about what Pete Carroll and John Schneider get out of the draft picks and players they have from the trade. The Denver Broncos gave up two first-round picks (2022 and 2023), two second-round picks (2022 and 2023), a 2022 fifth-round pick, and defensive lineman Shelby Harris, tight end Noah Fant, and quarterback Drew Lock for Wilson and a 2022 fourth-round pick.

On its face, and considering how poorly the Seahawks have drafted over the last half-decade (avert your eyes), this trade would seem to favor the Broncos to a massive degree. If Denver believed it was just a quarterback away from a Super Bowl possibility (and that may be so), then acquiring Wilson allows the Broncos to possibly do what the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did two seasons ago, and the Los Angeles Rams did last season — win the Super Bowl with a better-than-average roster, and the new star quarterback as the final piece. It’s not fool-proof, but you can understand why the Broncos went all-in here.

For the Seahawks, the Wilson (and the release of linebacker Bobby Wagner) means that it’s all about the rebuild. Whether Carroll and Schneider should be handed this rebuild, since they created the need for it in the first place? That’s a relevant debate, and it starts with Lock’s place in this trade.

The Broncos selected Lock with the 42nd overall pick in the 2019 draft. That franchise was in the middle of a comical series of failures at the quarterback position after Peyton Manning’s retirement — the primary reason the Broncos haven’t made the playoffs since Manning’s retirement. Over three seasons, Lock completed 59.3% of his passes for 4,740 yards, 25 touchdowns, 20 interceptions, a career passer rating of 79.3, and a career ANY/A of 5.57. In 2020, his one full season as an NFL starter, Lock threw 16 touchdown passes, and led the league with 15 interceptions. This was one reason Denver brought Teddy Bridgewater in via trade with the Carolina Panthers before the 2021 season, and Lock’s role was subsequently reduced.

The Broncos moved on from head coach Vic Fangio after the 2021 season, replacing him with Nathaniel Hackett, and Hackett’s new staff. That new staff’s evaluation of Lock didn’t take long.

“The quarterback position is the leader of this organization in a sense,” new Broncos offensive coordinator Justin Outten, who was a coaching intern with the Atlanta Falcons in 2016, and an offensive assistant in 2017 and 2018, said in late February of the ideal quarterback room when Denver’s new coaching hired were announced — starting with head coach Nathaniel Hackett.

“They’re the guy that you have to lean on. It doesn’t matter if you’re on offense or defense or special teams. As far as the quarterback room itself, it’s got to be a supportive group. You’re working together. Being with [Falcons QB] Matt Ryan in Atlanta and having [Falcons QB] Matt Schaub as his counterpart, they would test each other every single day. Now, Matt Schaub knew that was his responsibility to make sure Matt Ryan was right each and every day of practice. It was just a collaborative situation, no different than the coaching style right now.

“Getting into the quarterback room with [Packers QB] Aaron [Rodgers] and his counterparts in there [Outten was also Green Bay’s tight ends coach from 2019-2021]. They were keeping each accountable, making sure things were light during the middle of season and keeping each other fresh. It was also a collaborative situation where they would shoot ideas off each other. I think that’s really important. It’s not just, this guy’s getting more reps than I am, so I’m just going to pout and do this. It should be: how can we make each other better? Having competitions within practice. They’ll take five minutes and throw a ball in a net 50 yards away. Keeping it competitive and having one up on each other, that’s the fun part of being in any room. It’s the competitive nature, while still being able to work together for the common good of the team, which is exciting.

“As far as [QB] Drew [Lock], he’s got a powerful arm. He’s done a really good job as far as using his legs and being an athlete. As far as that, I want to see how he fits in the system a little bit more once he gets the playbook under him, and then we’ll go from there.”

Clearly, the new Broncos staff did its due diligence on Lock and deemed him entirely fungible when the Wilson trade swung through. And based on Lock’s tape, that’s a reasonable conclusion. We have not yet heard the Seahawks’ reasoning for acquiring Lock. All we can do is to review his performance, and wonder.

So, what do the Seahawks have in Drew Lock, and why was he part of this trade in the first place? Based on the tape, Seattle got a plus backup at best.

Lock's anticipatory abilities are average at best.

Regardless of the team or the scheme, the NFL’s top quarterbacks understand how to throw with anticipation to a greater or lesser degree. If your quarterback doesn’t have that ability — if he can’t throw his receivers open against coverage — you’re in “see-it-and-throw-it” purgatory with the game’s most important position, and that’s not where you want to be. Lock wasn’t a great anticipatory thrower in college for Missouri, and he’s not much better now. Which means that if you are not defining his reads with scheme, things are going to get ugly out there in a bug hurry.

Moreover, Lock’s reads are often late — forget about throwing early to the right spot — and when you combine that with inconsistent footwork that forces him to gather his parts together before he lets it go, you’re left with the worst possible option: A quarterback who throws his receivers closed when they’re open.

You cannot consistently win with these types of quarterbacks.

Okay, so… *deep breath* …Drew Lock. This should have been an easy touchdown to Tim Patrick, but Lock does not throw with anticipation. Even when he has defined openings, he doesn't always see/exploit them until it's too late. pic.twitter.com/5gO46m1tCF — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) March 9, 2022

When Lock does get big plays going, it’s often because he’s able to easily exploit a bad cornerback in an unfavorable situation, helped by a receiver who’s able to just body that bad cornerback right out of the picture.

Here's a touchdown against the Bengals, and Lock reads the room well. He's got Trae Waynes playing bail against Tim Patrick, and Vonn Bell is sitting down to that side. Patrick bodies Waynes out for the win. pic.twitter.com/8xIiGlbqLq — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) March 9, 2022

Lock has a big arm, but it's not a great arm.

One of the reasons the Broncos found Lock so attractive in the 2019 draft was that then-shotcaller John Elway was obsessed with quarterbacks who had the “Big guy/big arm” profile, whether or not that actually worked on the field. And just as there were times Lock showed off a Howitzer in college, he’s also proven to be quite unafraid to zing it downfield in the pros.

The question you had to ask, though, is, “To what end?”

In 2020, per Pro Football Focus, Lock attempted 71 passes of 20 or more air yards, which ranked eighth-highest in the NFL. He completed just 13 of those passes, which ranked 10th-worst among quarterbacks who took at least 20% of their team’s snaps in a season. His 9.3 yards per attempt on deep passes was fifth-worst in the league, his seven deep interceptions tied him with Tom Brady for the NFL’s worst on deep passes — but Brady threw 15 deep touchdowns, and Lock threw just three. All reasons that among deep passers in 2020, Lock’s passer rating of 40.3 was the NFL’s second-worst, ahead of only Mitchell Trubisky’s 29.1.

Things were a bit better in 2021; less mistake-prone with fewer opportunities. Lock attempted seven of 21 deep attempts for 489 yards, 9.4 yards per attempt, one touchdown, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 88.2.

Still, when you put on the tape, you saw a quarterback who was incapable of hitting his receivers deep with timing and accuracy, and here’s where the mechanics came in again. Lock doesn’t have consistent lower-body mechanics on his dropbacks, or when he plants and throws, which means that you never know quite what you’re going to get.

And when you throw high, late, and over the middle? Well, in the NFL, those are called “Cemetery balls,” for obvious reasons.

This style of deep pass is a frequent one in the Drew Lock arsenal. I refer to it as "The Spicoli," because it is both high and late. pic.twitter.com/W90ko3DMNT — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) March 9, 2022

Lock does not see the entire field.

Lock was generally a “one read and throw” guy in college, and that’s been true in his NFL career. There are not multiple instances on tape of Lock progressing to his second, third, and fourth reads, and when you have a group of receivers as gifted as the Broncos have, that’s a problem. It’s also one reason why the Broncos traded for Bridgewater last season, to exploit that receiver group to a greater degree. When we talk about coaches needing to define Lock’s reads and openings for him to an extreme degree, here’s another “why.”

Lock will fixate on his targets to his own detriment. Here, he's got Derwin James all over his target. Hitches up because he knows it's not there, rolls out, and throws it anyway. You can't "gunsling" your way out of stuff like this. pic.twitter.com/oBZgliKWdC — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) March 9, 2022

As the great Chris Brown pointed out, this play was based on a disadvantageous RPO design, but the problem remains the problem.

bad QB play but also a poorly designed RPO here – has one read, should have given it to the RB but they aren't really putting anyone in conflict — Chris B. Brown (@smartfootball) March 9, 2022

There's one way to make Lock at least manageable.

If you want to make Drew Lock a functional NFL quarterback, your best bet is to use as much play-action as possible. I wrote about this last August after reviewing Lock’s 2020 tape, and the difference when he was given the benefit of play-action was severe.

Per @PFF. Drew Lock with play-action in 2020: 68 of 103 for 809 yards, seven touchdowns, no interceptions. Without: 186 of 340 for 2,124 yards, nine touchdowns, 15 interceptions. YPA goes from 6.2 to 7.9 with PA, completion % goes from 54.7 to 66.0. https://t.co/mml0JEqELR — Doug Farrar ✍ (@NFL_DougFarrar) August 14, 2021

To add one more statistic: Lock’s passer rating last season with play-action was 112.5; his passer rating without was 64.1.

Now, Lock’s play-action splits weren’t quite the same in 2021, but he also had fewer opportunities. He completed 14 of 28 play-action passes for 221 yards, 7.9 yards per attempt, no touchdowns, one interception, and a passer rating of 61.8. Without play-action last season, Lock completed 53 of 83 passes for 566 yards, 6.8 yards per attempt, two touchdowns, one interception, and a passer rating of 86.7. Bigger-play attempts with play-action, less so without.

How did the Seahawks do with play-action under first-year offensive coordinator Shane Waldron with both Wilson and backup Geno Smith when Wilson was injured? Wilson completed 85 of 118 play-action passes for 1,110 yards, 9.4 yards per attempt, six touchdowns, one interception, and a passer rating of 114.7. Smith was amazing with play-action, completing 14 of 22 attempts for 226 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions, and a passer rating of 141.3.

So, as much as Lock is in the Seahawks’ picture, play-action should be the order of the day. He’s not as great with RPOs and boot-action concepts — certainly not as efficient as you would want from someone with his base athleticism — but if you’re going to turn Lock into a functional NFL quarterback, you have to start somewhere.

Why was Drew Lock part of this trade?

From the Broncos’ point of view, Lock’s position in this trade was an obvious advantage. They had reached their end with him, he wasn’t going to be part of their future, and it was best to cut bait.

From the Seahawks’ perspective, it makes little sense. Lock has not shown any specific plus attribute through three NFL seasons, and he does not project well as a starter in any offense at this point in time. Seattle just offloaded the greatest quarterback in franchise history for all kinds of reasons, but one of the realities now is that Carroll and Schneider are in need of a quarterback.

Based on the stats and the tape, Drew Lock isn’t it. It will be fascinating to hear what the Seahawks’ brain trust has to say about this aspect of the trade when its official in the new league year next week.

For now, it’s just one part of one of the weirdest days in Seahawks history. And if you’re familiar with Seahawks history, that’s saying a LOT.

