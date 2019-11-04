Seahawks think DK Metcalf is “well ahead of the curve” as a rookie

The Seahawks were high on wide receiver DK Metcalf when they first got him on the field during offseason workouts, they remained bullish about the second-round pick throughout the preseason and it has been easy to see what they like about him during the regular season.

Metcalf has established himself as the clear No. 2 alongside Tyler Lockett with 29 catches for 525 yards and five touchdowns so far this season. Sunday’s game was his most productive of the season as he posted six catches for 123 yards and a touchdown in a 40-34 overtime win over the Buccaneers.

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said after the game that he’s been around long enough to know that Metcalf is bringing more to the table than the usual rookie.

“He’s not typical. He’s atypical,” Carroll said. “He’s well ahead of the curve, in his smarts and awareness and savvy. You saw it. I’m glad you pointed it out. That’s the guy that we have on our team. He’s going to have a big year.”

The Seahawks will be up against a tougher defensive test when they face the 49ers next Monday night. If the rookie can continue finding his way to big plays, they’ll stand a far better chance of getting another win.