Seahawks tender Kyle Fuller
The Seahawks have tendered offensive lineman Kyle Fuller as an exclusive-rights free agent, Brady Henderson of ESPN reports.
Fuller made one start at center last season.
Ethan Pocic, Seattle’s starting center in 2020, is an unrestricted free agent.
Fuller, 27, entered the NFL as a seventh-round choice of the Texans in 2017. He played two games for Washington in 2018.
In 2020, Fuller saw action in nine games, playing 78 offensive snaps and 25 on special teams.
