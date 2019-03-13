Seahawks tender George Fant, Quinton Jefferson and 10 exclusive rights free agents

The Seahawks kicked off the new league year by announcing their restricted free agent and exclusive right free agent tenders.

The team has tendered George Fant at a second-round level. Fant saw time at both tackle and tight end during the 2018 season and started seven games last year. He started 10 games at left tackle as a rookie in 2016, but a torn ACL kept him out for all of 2017.

Fant is set to make $3.095 million under the tender. If he leaves for another team, the Seahawks would receive a second-round pick as compensation.

Defensive end Quinton Jefferson was tendered at the original-round level. He was a fifth-round pick, which means the Seahawks would get that back if he doesn’t play out the year for them for $2.025 million.

Jefferson had 25 tackles and three sacks while appearing in every game.

The Seahawks have also tendered linebacker Austin Calitro, linebacker Emmanuel Ellerbee, center Joey Hunt, defensive end Branden Jackson, safety Shalom Luani, running back J.D. McKissic, wide receiver David Moore, long snapper Tyler Ott, cornerback Kalan Reed, and guard Jordan Simmons as exclusive rights free agents. All are tied to the team for 2019 unless they want to sit out the year.

Defensive end Ricky Ali'ifua, defensive back T.J. Green, running back Tre Madden and defensive back T.J. Mutcherson were not tendered and are now free agents.